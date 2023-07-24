Embezzlement of funds: Registrar says ex-management of MUECHS found guilty

HYDERABAD: Registrar Cooperative Department Muhammad Hussain Baloch has said that after due process and thorough inquiries ex-management of Mehran University Employees Cooperative Housing Society (Ltd) Jamshoro was found guilty of irregularities, misuse of power and embezzlement of society funds.

In a statement, issued here on Sunday, he added that through press conferences and protests, they were not only trying to hide facts but they were also managing to escape from accountability process.

Hussain Baloch added that it was on the record that Ex-Management of Mehran University Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd Jamshoro was given ample opportunity to ensure corrective measures including membership rights to residents, transparent execution of development works to facilitate allottes but they failed miserably to perform their functions as per true spirit of Cooperative Act/Rules 2020.

After supersession notification issued by the Secretary Cooperative dept Govt of Sindh and in compliance of it, a team of Cooperative Department reached to take the charge of the said society office.

Abdul Qayum Mallah Ex-Honorary secretary and Muhammad Bux Rajpar ex. Chairman with mala fide intentions not only threatened the officers / officials of Cooperative Department, but they also with the help of miscreants and unidentified people created law and order situation.

He added through confirmed sources that Muhammad Bux Rajpar ex chairman had illegally shifted the record of the society that is a sheer violation of Sindh Cooperative Housing Society Act and for the purpose Jamshoro Police had been approached to lodge criminal FIR against them.

It was also learnt that Anti-Corruption Department is also probing an enquiry of financial embezzlement of society funds, misuse of power, and illegal use of amenities plots by depriving the genuine rights of allottees and involved in usurping dues amount every month without depositing the same in society account thereby causing huge loss in contravention of Cooperative Act/Rules 2020.

In the end, he assured his commitment and full support to genuine allottees /membership rights and addressing their concerns on top priority basis.

