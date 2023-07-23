BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan’s first title in 37 years: Hamza Khan wins World Junior Squash Championship

  • President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to young player after victory over Egyptian opponent
BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 08:43pm

Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne on Sunday, becoming the first Pakistani player to win the event since Jansher Khan 37 years ago, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the final, he beat Egyptian Mohamed Zakaria with a scoreline of 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6.

Despite losing the first game, Hamza made a grand comeback to win three on the bounce.

According to PTV Sports, the last time a Pakistani made the finals was when Amir Atlas did so in 2008. The last winner from Pakistan was Jansher Khan in 1986.

As Hamza won the title and made his country proud, congratulations poured in.

President Dr Arif Alvi said there was a ray of hope after a long time.

“Pakistan had an unprecedented and yet unmatched supremacy in squash,” tweeted the president. “I had personally watched many finals among our giants. After a long time a resurgent ray of hope. Well done.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Hamza Khan, the nation, and all the players for winning the World Junior Squash Championship.

In a statement, he thanked the young player for giving the title to Pakistan again after 37 years.

PM Shehbaz hoped that Hamza Khan will make Pakistan “invincible” in squash again in the near future.

He also congratulated Hamza Khan’s parents, coach, and all the team members.

The premier said Pakistan won many honours in mountaineering, boxing, squash, and other sports in a brief period of 15 months.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi congratulated Hamza and announced Rs1 million as a “token of appreciation” for him.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab termed Hamza’s win a “proud moment for all Pakistanis”.

