Jul 22, 2023
Power Div says it has no control over Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 09:48am

ISLAMABAD: Power Division said on Friday that its administrative powers to interfere in internal affairs of Distribution Companies (Discos) have been done away with after promulgation of new law about State Owned Entities (SOEs) Governance and Operations, 2023.

“Our role in Discos’ affairs has been curtailed. Discos Boards have been made independent in decision making. We have no control over Discos. We just issue notifications of Boards,” said Additional Secretary Power, Arshad Majeed Mohmand while responding to questions raised by members of Sub-Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Power.

The Sub-Committee presided over by Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was attended by Dr Nafeesa Shah, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Dr Darshan and Kamal Uddin.

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Additional Secretary took serious note of absence of CEO SEPCO, who according to Convener of Sub-Committee was busy with Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana.

Dr Nafeesa Shah and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto were movers of questions regarding the ‘worst performance’ of HESCO and SEPCO with respect to repair/ replacement of damaged or burnt transformers and other material to restore electricity in affected areas.

Nafeesa Shah argued that several Union Councils of her constituency are still deprived of electricity after floods, adding that she has provided Rs 80 million for installation of 40 transformers but no progress has been evident on the ground. She said all the transformers have been stolen, in addition to their conductors.

SEPCO officials clarified SGDs funds of Nafeesa Shah have not been received by They further stated that priority is given to cities in replacement of damaged transformers due to better recovery, adding that recovery in rural areas/ Goths is negligible as consumers engage in theft.

Reacting to comments of SECPO officials, Convener of Sub-Committee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah stated that staff of Discos connives with consumers to steal electricity. He proposed that the government should introduce an amnesty policy to receive a share of receivables and lure them to get meters and pay bills in future.

The issue of inflated rates of new transformers also came under discussion as one of the movers maintained hat the price of a transformer in the private sector is Rs 06 million whereas SEPCO provides the same transformer at Rs 1.8 million or Rs 2.0 million which is 400 percent or 500 per cent higher.

The Convener of Sub–Committee decided to convene the next meeting in Hyderabad (HESCO) Office to resolve outstanding issues of Members of National Assembly. HESCO will present price comparison of transformers in all Discos. Additional Secretary, Power Division proposed that Boards of both Discos should also be invited in meetings along with CEOs so that implementation on decisions taken may be expedited.

CEO HESCO, Muzaffar Abbasi who was on Zoom informed the panel that 250 kilometre length of transmission lines is unmanageable, and the company is working to reduce the length to improve electricity supply to consumers.

