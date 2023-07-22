BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
SECP appoints Falak Sher Soomro as Advisor to Commission on Insurance

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in line with its focus on strengthening its insurance sector regulatory responsibilities, is pleased to announce appointment of Falak Sher Soomro as Advisor to the Commission on Insurance.

Soomro is an Associate of Institute of Actuaries, UK. He is a risk and insurance professional with over 15 years of experience in General and Medical insurance across KSA, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Malta (EU).

He will be based in Karachi and will assist the Commission on its key reforms agenda related to the insurance sector.

Soomro will bring his valuable expertise in Reserving, Motor Medical and Group Life Pricing and Underwriting, Solvency Capital Modelling and Financial Reporting, Reinsurance Optimization, Investments Strategies and Risk Management.

His experience includes advising insurance/takaful and re-insurers on regulatory and non-regulatory assignments. He has also conducted technical reviews for regulatory and financial reporting purposes.

He has done BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK. SECP is looking forward to the addition of Soomro to its ranks to Insurance professionals.

