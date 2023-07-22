KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 21, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 21-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. AGPLimited 800,000 59.19
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 800,000 59.54
Fortune Sec. Intermarket Sec. 800,000 60.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 59.65
Interactive Securities Growth Sec BankislamiPak 3,167,133 18.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,167,133 18.30
First Equity Mod Growth Sec SuiNorthGas 80,000 43.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 43.59
Growth Sec. First Equity Mod UnityFoodsLtd 49,000 26.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 26.82
Growth Sec. Interactive Securities WorldCallTelecom 2,500,000 1.32
Spectrum Securities AKD Sec 2,500,000 1.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.41
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,696,133
=================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments