Jul 22, 2023
Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:56am

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 21, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 21-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                 Company                            Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                      of Shares 
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                  Fortune Sec.                AGPLimited                          800,000        59.19
Fortune Sec.                 D.J.M. Sec.                                                     800,000        59.54
Fortune Sec.                 Intermarket Sec.                                                800,000        60.23
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,400,000        59.65
Interactive Securities       Growth Sec                  BankislamiPak                     3,167,133        18.30
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,167,133        18.30
First Equity Mod             Growth Sec                  SuiNorthGas                          80,000        43.59
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             80,000        43.59
Growth Sec.                  First Equity Mod            UnityFoodsLtd                        49,000        26.82
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             49,000        26.82
Growth Sec.                  Interactive Securities      WorldCallTelecom                  2,500,000         1.32
Spectrum Securities          AKD Sec                                                       2,500,000         1.50
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000,000         1.41
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                   10,696,133
=================================================================================================================

Member to Member company shares

