KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 21, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 21-07-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. AGPLimited 800,000 59.19 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 800,000 59.54 Fortune Sec. Intermarket Sec. 800,000 60.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,400,000 59.65 Interactive Securities Growth Sec BankislamiPak 3,167,133 18.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,167,133 18.30 First Equity Mod Growth Sec SuiNorthGas 80,000 43.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 43.59 Growth Sec. First Equity Mod UnityFoodsLtd 49,000 26.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 26.82 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities WorldCallTelecom 2,500,000 1.32 Spectrum Securities AKD Sec 2,500,000 1.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.41 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 10,696,133 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023