BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 55.4 (1.21%)
BR30 16,128 Increased By 153.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 45,962 Increased By 563.8 (1.24%)
KSE30 16,412 Increased By 181.1 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ease, but logs fourth weekly rise on supply concerns

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 04:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday due to profit-taking, but clocked a fourth weekly rise on robust July exports so far and concerns over Black Sea edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 3 ringgit, or 0.07%, to 4,043 ringgit ($887.21) a metric ton, after rising 0.8% earlier in the day.

Prices failed to sustain early gains due to profit-taking ahead of the weekend and coupled with weakness in rival oilseeds, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

For the week, the contract rose 4.2%.

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during July 1-20 rose 19% from the month before, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports from the world’s second-largest producer rose 10.1%.

Palm oil rallies to four-month high

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.23 million tonnes in May, compared with just 763,000 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

Russia jolted world grain markets with an escalation in the Black Sea, mounting a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports and issuing a threat against Ukraine-bound vessels to which Kyiv responded in kind.

The halt on the Black Sea grain deal has created new market uncertainties and lifted corn, wheat and soybean futures, the trader said.

“We have to closely monitor both nations, especially Russia for any fresh news,” she added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract eased 1.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ease, but logs fourth weekly rise on supply concerns

Intra-day update: positive momentum pushes KSE-100 beyond 46,000

6th straight loss: rupee settles at 286.81 against US dollar

Pakistan hopes to resume PIA flights to UK in three months

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty

Finance bill: Bureaucracy can devise ‘zero tax’ regime

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Read more stories