Security steps till 12th Muharram: Entry of motorcycles to Red Zone banned

ISLAMABAD: Aimed to further beef up the security of the Red Zone, the City police on Wednesday banned entry of motorcycles to the Red Zone as part of security measures till 12th Muharram to avert any untoward incident.

According to the police, the decision was taken as part of security measures to enhance security protocols and ensure the safety of citizens and key government installations within the area.

To facilitate citizens and ensure their access to the Red Zone, a reliable shuttle service has been initiated from three designated points, they said.

They said that points for shuttle service include Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and the NadraChowk.

This temporary restriction is essential to uphold the safety of all individuals visiting and residing in the area, they said adding that the ban will be strictly enforced to prevent any unauthorised access and curb any potential security threats.

