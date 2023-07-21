BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project launched in RHCs

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: Launching the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project including Foot-care in 171 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) situated in 20 districts of Punjab on Thursday, the caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir said that diabetes and blood pressure could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The programme is being implemented by National Communicable Diseases Control Programme and Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in collaboration with Association for Social Development (ASD).

The project is being executed in districts Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Okara, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin.

Giving details of the project, the minister stated that this foot-care and suitable footwear intervention will help preventing foot complications to happen besides better managing any severe foot condition if happens in diabetes patients. He revealed that 20 district headquarters hospitals in the province will also be enabled for secondary level diabetes foot-care under this programme.

Dr Jamal Nasir advised the diabetic patients to take as much care of their feet as do they care for their face. He added that necessary consultation along with medical facilities will be provided to the diabetes patients for foot-care at these RHCs besides arrangements for access to appropriate footwear centers.

Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Shaheer Elahi, Health Services Academy Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Aamir Khan Chief Coordinating Professional Association for Social Development, Dr Umar Awan and others attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Jamal Nasir Rural Health Centers diabetes and blood pressure

Comments

1000 characters

Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project launched in RHCs

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories