Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project launched in RHCs

LAHORE: Launching the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project including Foot-care in 171 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) situated in 20 districts of Punjab on Thursday, the caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir said that diabetes and blood pressure could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The programme is being implemented by National Communicable Diseases Control Programme and Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in collaboration with Association for Social Development (ASD).

The project is being executed in districts Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Okara, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin.

Giving details of the project, the minister stated that this foot-care and suitable footwear intervention will help preventing foot complications to happen besides better managing any severe foot condition if happens in diabetes patients. He revealed that 20 district headquarters hospitals in the province will also be enabled for secondary level diabetes foot-care under this programme.

Dr Jamal Nasir advised the diabetic patients to take as much care of their feet as do they care for their face. He added that necessary consultation along with medical facilities will be provided to the diabetes patients for foot-care at these RHCs besides arrangements for access to appropriate footwear centers.

Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Shaheer Elahi, Health Services Academy Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Aamir Khan Chief Coordinating Professional Association for Social Development, Dr Umar Awan and others attended the ceremony.

