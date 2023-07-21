KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 20, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
509,571,452 295,634,462 11,206,603,471 6,400,829,662
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 820,391,410 (724,830,637) 95,560,772
Local Individuals 8,920,363,654 (9,215,803,592) (295,439,938)
Local Corporates 4,062,070,278 (3,862,191,112) 199,879,166
