KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has provisionally renewed KE’s distribution licence for six months.

According to NEPRA’s order, provisional renewal of KE’s distribution licence will be for six months from the date of expiry or till the time the final determination of the authority in the matter is made whichever is earlier.

Per Authority’s order, K-Electric Limited submitted application on December 1, 2022 for renewal/extension in its distribution license No. 09/DL/2003 dated July 21, 2003 which had been granted per terms of Section 20 and 25 of the NEPRA Act for a period of twenty years.

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

The KE had applied for a non-exclusive license as per its application dated December 1, 2022. Discos have already been issued non-exclusive licenses as well. Along with license KE had also submitted an integration plan with the CTBCM model which is currently awaiting approval.

According to the Order, Authority noted that the matter of KE license had been considered in Regulatory Meeting held on July 17, 2023 and it was decided to hold public hearing in the matter. Until the time the regulatory process is completed which may take 3-6 months, KE should be allowed to continue its operations subject to following conditions; (i) KEL shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of Distribution and/or Electric Power Supply services and Authority reserves right to issue other licenses in the Service/Concessional Territories;(ii) provisions of Article 7 of Distribution License DL/09/2003 pertaining to “Exclusivity” will not be applicable anymore as section-21 of amended NEPRA Act does not allow the same; (iii) KEL will be obligated to allow Bulk Power Consumer(s)-BPC(s) to obtain supply from any generation company as stipulated in Section-22 of the amended NEPRA Act and; (iv) KEL will be obligated to allow use of its system to any third party for supplying/wheeling of electric power to any BPC in terms of Article-9 of its distribution licence.

The authority also directed KEL to continue to perform its functions pertaining to the Distribution and Supplier subject to the above mentioned conditions to be followed in true letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023