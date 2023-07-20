BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has provisionally renewed KE’s distribution licence for six months.

According to NEPRA’s order, provisional renewal of KE’s distribution licence will be for six months from the date of expiry or till the time the final determination of the authority in the matter is made whichever is earlier.

Per Authority’s order, K-Electric Limited submitted application on December 1, 2022 for renewal/extension in its distribution license No. 09/DL/2003 dated July 21, 2003 which had been granted per terms of Section 20 and 25 of the NEPRA Act for a period of twenty years.

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

The KE had applied for a non-exclusive license as per its application dated December 1, 2022. Discos have already been issued non-exclusive licenses as well. Along with license KE had also submitted an integration plan with the CTBCM model which is currently awaiting approval.

According to the Order, Authority noted that the matter of KE license had been considered in Regulatory Meeting held on July 17, 2023 and it was decided to hold public hearing in the matter. Until the time the regulatory process is completed which may take 3-6 months, KE should be allowed to continue its operations subject to following conditions; (i) KEL shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of Distribution and/or Electric Power Supply services and Authority reserves right to issue other licenses in the Service/Concessional Territories;(ii) provisions of Article 7 of Distribution License DL/09/2003 pertaining to “Exclusivity” will not be applicable anymore as section-21 of amended NEPRA Act does not allow the same; (iii) KEL will be obligated to allow Bulk Power Consumer(s)-BPC(s) to obtain supply from any generation company as stipulated in Section-22 of the amended NEPRA Act and; (iv) KEL will be obligated to allow use of its system to any third party for supplying/wheeling of electric power to any BPC in terms of Article-9 of its distribution licence.

The authority also directed KEL to continue to perform its functions pertaining to the Distribution and Supplier subject to the above mentioned conditions to be followed in true letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra CTBCM

Comments

1000 characters

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories