Ailing SOEs come under sharper govt focus

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on the ongoing reforms in state-owned enterprises
Recorder Report Published July 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed that the reforms of the loss-making institutions must be ensured on a priority basis.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The meeting was informed about the progress of the ongoing reforms in these institutions including the corporations. It was also informed during a briefing that the process of reforms in the SOEs is in progress. The meeting was further informed that in order to provide a modern system and the best facilities, the involvement of experts on the boards of these institutions will be ensured.

The prime minister directed that transparency should be given central importance in the outsourcing of services and public-private partnerships.

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

He further stated the government will ensure that the next caretaker government maintains the continuity of policies of national interest.

“All efforts are being made to maintain the continuity of national development,” added the prime minister.

He said the government was taking steps to ensure the improvement of institutions of international standard and to provide best facilities to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tariq Qurashi Jul 20, 2023 10:45am
It is unlikely that the SOEs can be reformed. Since all governments have contributed to the problem by stuffing the SOE's with political appointees. The SOEs are loosing huge amounts of money every year which has to be paid for by us. The only solution is to privatize the SOEs, but since so many of them have such huge outstanding debts, no one wants to buy them. The solution is to declare them bankrupt and close them down. No elected government has the political courage to lay off thousands of workers, so the problem continues to fester.
Recommended (0)
John Jul 20, 2023 11:38am
Crooks leading country to mega economic disaster courtesy myopic and compromised generals.
Recommended (0)

