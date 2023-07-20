Ailing SOEs come under sharper govt focus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed that the reforms of the loss-making institutions must be ensured on a priority basis.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The meeting was informed about the progress of the ongoing reforms in these institutions including the corporations. It was also informed during a briefing that the process of reforms in the SOEs is in progress. The meeting was further informed that in order to provide a modern system and the best facilities, the involvement of experts on the boards of these institutions will be ensured.

The prime minister directed that transparency should be given central importance in the outsourcing of services and public-private partnerships.

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

He further stated the government will ensure that the next caretaker government maintains the continuity of policies of national interest.

“All efforts are being made to maintain the continuity of national development,” added the prime minister.

He said the government was taking steps to ensure the improvement of institutions of international standard and to provide best facilities to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023