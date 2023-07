KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to surge with silver adding a sizeable value on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices mounted by Rs5400 to Rs226400 per tola and Rs4630 to Rs194102 per 10 grams.

Silver prices gained Rs250 to Rs2900 per tola and Rs214.34 to Rs2486.28 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1973 per ounce and silver for $25.01 per ounce, traders said.

