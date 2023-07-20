KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.281 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,999.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.942 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.704 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.906 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.663 billion), Platinum (PKR 941.581 million), Silver (PKR 286.379 million), DJ (PKR 224.054 million), SP 500 (PKR 198.766 million), Natural Gas (PKR 193.022 million), Japan Equity (PKR 136.851 million), Copper (PKR 50.242 million) and Brent (PKR 33.978 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.063 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023