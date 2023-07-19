BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2023 08:47pm

MANCHESTER: England’s Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Australia’s Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

By having Head caught hooking to Joe Root at fine leg for 48, the 37-year-old paceman joined Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia’s Shane Warne (708), England’s James Anderson (688) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) in an exclusive club.

Broad and Anderson are the only fast bowlers to have taken 600 Test wickets.

Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes in fourth Test

Broad, the son of former England batsman Chris Broad, started this match, his 166th Test, on 598 wickets.

But after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field on Wednesday, Broad struck an early blow when he had Usman Khawaja lbw for three to leave Australia 15-1.

He had to wait until his 11th over of his innings for the landmark wicket, with left-hander Head hooking a bouncer and Root holding a low catch as he came in off the boundary.

Head’s exit left Australia on 189-5 as England, 2-1 down with two Tests to play, chase the win they need to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

Stuart Broad Ashes series

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah

Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Pakistan vs India clash set for September 2 as Asia Cup schedule confirmed

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

Read more stories