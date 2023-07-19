BAFL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.35%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
BOP 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
DGKC 53.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.78%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
GGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HBL 78.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUBC 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.51%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.02%)
PIOC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PPL 68.79 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.83%)
PRL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.67%)
TRG 102.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.69%)
UNITY 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 33 (0.73%)
BR30 15,756 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,193 Increased By 184 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,115 Increased By 148.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup will ‘wake up’ New Zealand’s love of football: coach

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2023 12:49pm
Phott: AFP
Phott: AFP

AUCKLAND: Staging the Women’s World Cup will “wake up” New Zealand’s passion for football, the co-hosts’ coach Jitka Klimkova said on Wednesday’s eve of the tournament.

Football remains well behind rugby, cricket and other sports in popularity in New Zealand, which is jointly hosting the World Cup with Australia.

New Zealand have also never won a Women’s World Cup game in 15 attempts, but they hope to change that when they face the 1995 champions Norway in the first game of the tournament on Thursday in Auckland.

“It is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up their love for football,” said their Czech coach Klimkova.

Taking up the theme, captain Ali Riley added: “Hopefully this time we will achieve our goal of winning a World Cup game and doing that at home, and that will make it my greatest game of my career.

“This feels like an opportunity with the sporting culture, inspiring young people.”

After facing Norway at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park – better known for hosting the All Blacks rugby team – New Zealand face minnows the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

New Zealand are ranked 26th in the world and have won just once in their last 11 matches, but Klimkova is backing them to shine in front of their own fans.

“The hard work and preparation brought us to where we are now,” she said.

“At this stage the preparation is done and now it is time to shine, and I really believe these players will shine.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup Jitka Klimkova

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup will ‘wake up’ New Zealand’s love of football: coach

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

Military trials: SC resumes hearing

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Read more stories