BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.63%)
DGKC 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.51%)
OGDC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.29%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
PIOC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.25%)
PPL 68.93 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.03%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.47%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.89%)
TRG 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.94%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,772 Increased By 34.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 44,972 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,982 Increased By 15.5 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NZ dollar supported by stubborn inflation, Aussie looks to jobs

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:47am

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar blipped higher on Wednesday after an uncomfortably hot reading on inflation pushed the prospect of policy easing further into the future and slugged bonds.

Consumer prices climbed 1.1% in the June quarter to leave annual inflation at 6.0%, disappointing markets that had been priced for a lower number. Increases were led by food, housing and utilities, while measures of core inflation were all stuck around 6.0% amid stubbornly high service costs.

The result was a challenge to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which is hoping that rates of 5.5% are enough to bring inflation to heel over time.

“With underlying price and wage pressures remaining firm, the RBNZ still has a rocky road ahead. Inflation looks unlikely to be back within the 1-3% target band before the latter part of next year,” said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac.

“We continue to see the risk that the RBNZ will need to raise rates again.” Markets imply around a 50-50 chance of a further hike and see scant chance of a cut until July next year, Indeed, they are priced for just 16 basis points of easing in 2024, compared to 110 basis points in the United States.

That outlook nudged the kiwi dollar up to $0.6295, from an overnight low of $0.6261, while two-year swap rates rose 6 basis points to 5.39%.

The Australian dollar held steady at $0.6812, having found support around $0.6788 overnight as its US counterpart recouped some recent losses.

The Aussie faces stiff resistance at last week’s top of $0.6895 and bulls are hoping for some assistance from jobs data due out on Thursday.

Median forecasts are that employment rose 15,000 in June, after a bumper 75,900 jump in May, with unemployment holding at 3.6%.

An upside surprise would add to the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) resuming rate hikes next month, and likely give the Aussie a lift.

“The labour market has remained inordinately resilient despite the slowing economy, which could sustain upward pressure on wages,” said Abhijit Surya, an economist at Capital Economics.

“We’re sticking with our view that the RBA will hand down two more 25bp rate hikes by September before concluding its tightening cycle.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

NZ dollar supported by stubborn inflation, Aussie looks to jobs

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Read more stories