BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.78%)
DGKC 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.8%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
MLCF 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
OGDC 85.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
PIOC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.25%)
PPL 68.93 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.03%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.82%)
TRG 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,767 Increased By 28.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 44,960 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 9.1 (0.06%)
Indian rupee to track yuan’s slide at open, eyes 82.20/USD

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline on Wednesday, pressured by the yuan’s fall on worries over China’s growth outlook. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 82.08-82.12 to the US dollar, compared with 82.03 on Tuesday.

With the yuan “back to losing ways”, the rupee will struggle at the open, a forex trader said. “Anyway, (USD/INR) was not managing to slip below 82 and now we have an excuse to take it to the 82.20-82.30 resistance.”

The rupee has repeatedly failed to scale the 82 handle despite equity inflows, thanks to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, according to traders. They estimate the central bank has set a floor for USD/INR at 81.80-81.90.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.2140 to the dollar, headed for its fourth straight day of declines, on persistent pessimism regarding the Chinese economy.

Deutsche Bank, on Tuesday, became the latest Wall Street brokerage to lower its forecast for China’s 2023 economic growth.

Indian rupee to hang around 82/$ on soft dollar, RBI intervention bets

On Monday, J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup had trimmed their forecasts. Tracking the yuan, most other Asian currencies declined.

The dollar index managed to inch higher to 100.

US data on Tuesday was a tad weaker than expected, with retail sales increasing 0.2% on-month in June, versus 0.5% expected, while industrial production fell a further 0.5%.

The data, however, did not impact risk appetite or bond yields.

The S&P 500 index rose to its highest since April 2022 and the 2-year US yield inched up to 4.75%.

The next important event is the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

A 25 basis points rate hike has been fully priced in.

Indian rupee

