Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was hovering at 283, an increase of Re0.04 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the third successive session, depreciating another 1.34% to settle at 283.04 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed for a market-determined exchange rate.

The lender stated that the reliance on administrative measures to manage imports since May 2022 and the tightly controlled exchange rate since September 2022 have caused significant damage to Pakistan’s growth and exacerbated external pressures by dissuading inflows, especially remittances.

Meanwhile, the government has committed to the IMF that it would restrain non-priority spending including through energy sector measures aimed at credibly containing energy sector subsidies, the public wage bill, and pensions.

Internationally, the US dollar held just above an over one-year low on Wednesday as traders assessed the US rate outlook.

The US dollar managed to nudge up after a mixed retail sales report overnight, with sales growth missing forecasts in June but consumers boosted or maintained spending elsewhere, pointing to consumer resilience that is likely to keep the economy on a solid growth path.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar rebounded from a 15-month low hit in the previous session, with its index steadying at 99.943 in early Asia trade.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down on Wednesday, after opening higher at the start of Asian trade, as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth, tighter Russian supply and declining US inventories.

This is an intra-day update