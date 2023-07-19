No decision yet on NA dissolution date: govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Tuesday, denied speculations about the National Assembly dissolution date, saying no decision has been taken on the date of dissolution of the National Assembly.

Responding to media reports regarding the dissolution of the Lower House, she said in a tweet that the final date to dissolve the assembly will be taken in consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other coalition parties.

She said the decision about the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly will be formally announced.

