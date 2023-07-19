BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Timely general elections only way to put country on right track: JUI-F

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F on Tuesday while emphasising the importance of holding the general elections on time has said that it was the only way to put the country on the right track.

The JUI-F Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting is underway in the federal capital since Monday and is being presided over by JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The party had assessed the issues inline with the general elections, law and order situation, and the emerging political scenario.

During the meeting, the country’s political situation was thoroughly discussed. The party’s constitutional amendments were also finalised in the meeting. The nominees for the federal and provincial caretaker setups were also discussed at the huddle. The party discussed preparations for the upcoming general elections and considered options for probable electoral alliances as well as making some key changes in leadership.

The meeting being attended by the senior leaders is likely to conclude on Wednesday (today).

The meeting had a divided opinion on alliances, with the top leadership supporting the idea of seat adjustments at the local level, while other leaders opposed the idea.

The party’s sources said there were also serious concerns over the challenge posed by the rivals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to a statement issued here by the JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghori, the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming national and provincial elections. He said that the party leadership held important consultations regarding intra-party elections, including the recommendations of the constitutional committee which were discussed in the meeting.

According to the party sources, the leadership also discussed the matter related to strengthening the party in Punjab and Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maulana Fazlur Rehman general elections JUI F

Comments

1000 characters

Timely general elections only way to put country on right track: JUI-F

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories