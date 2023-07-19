Timely general elections only way to put country on right track: JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F on Tuesday while emphasising the importance of holding the general elections on time has said that it was the only way to put the country on the right track.

The JUI-F Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting is underway in the federal capital since Monday and is being presided over by JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The party had assessed the issues inline with the general elections, law and order situation, and the emerging political scenario.

During the meeting, the country’s political situation was thoroughly discussed. The party’s constitutional amendments were also finalised in the meeting. The nominees for the federal and provincial caretaker setups were also discussed at the huddle. The party discussed preparations for the upcoming general elections and considered options for probable electoral alliances as well as making some key changes in leadership.

The meeting being attended by the senior leaders is likely to conclude on Wednesday (today).

The meeting had a divided opinion on alliances, with the top leadership supporting the idea of seat adjustments at the local level, while other leaders opposed the idea.

The party’s sources said there were also serious concerns over the challenge posed by the rivals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to a statement issued here by the JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghori, the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming national and provincial elections. He said that the party leadership held important consultations regarding intra-party elections, including the recommendations of the constitutional committee which were discussed in the meeting.

According to the party sources, the leadership also discussed the matter related to strengthening the party in Punjab and Sindh.

