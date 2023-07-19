‘Wheelchair Cricket Cup Tournament’ concludes

PESHAWAR: The final match and closing ceremony were held at Bajaur Sports Complex, Khar. The closing ceremony was attended by senior officials of the district administration & security forces, special persons, officials, sports association officials and a large number of local youth.

Special persons’ teams from Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Bannu, Swat and Takhtbhai participated in the three-day tournament. Among them, wheelchair races and hand wrestling competitions were also held.

In the final cricket match, Bajaur Guluna defeated Dir Tigers and won the tournament.

The chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes to the top performers, runners-up and winning teams.

Along with this, a musical night was also organized for special persons in which local artists performed. Special persons thanked the Frontier Corps North for organizing the tournament and said that such tournaments should be held in future to encourage them.

