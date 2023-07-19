BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
Markets

Gold prices see huge surge

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a gigantic surge on the local market, traders said. They shot up by Rs6200 to...
Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a gigantic surge on the local market, traders said.

They shot up by Rs6200 to Rs221000 per tola and Rs5316 to Rs189472 per 10 grams.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1967 per ounce and silver for $24.92 per ounce, traders said.

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Price

