BAFL 34.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FABL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.46%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.36%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PPL 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.62%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.32%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
TRG 104.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.5%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse hits nine-month high; Qatar eases

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 01:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Tuesday hitting its highest in nearly nine months on bets for an imminent end to US interest rate hikes, while the Qatari bourse eased.

cooler reading of US consumer inflation was enough to convince investors that the Federal Reserve could deliver the final rate hike of its monetary policy cycle this month.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and generally follow the Fed, exposing the region to a direct impact from any US monetary policy moves.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, hitting its highest since late-October, led by a 3.1% rise in Saudi National Bank and a 2.5% increase in Alinma Bank.

Separately, the kingdom agreed on Tuesday to buy Turkish drones, one of several lucrative contracts President Tayyip Erdogan secured for Turkey’s struggling economy as Ankara reaps the benefits of his recent diplomatic push to repair ties with Gulf Arab powers.

The two countries also inked several memorandums of understanding in different sectors including energy, real estate and direct investments, SPA said.

Dubai’s main share index - which is trading at an eight-year high - advanced 0.4%.

Gulf stock markets end mixed amid China growth uncertainties

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat. Japan’s Itochu said on Tuesday it has teamed up with JFE Steel Corp, Emirates Steel Arkan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group for a low-carbon iron supply chain, as Japan and the United Arab Emirates are pursuing green goals.

Shares of Emirates Steel Arkan and Abu Dhabi Ports Co retreated 0.6% each. The Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, on track to snap four sessions of gains, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan losing 1%.

Saudi Arabia’s stock

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi bourse hits nine-month high; Qatar eases

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military trials: SC dismisses govt’s request for a full court

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

Army backs economic revival plan

Read more stories