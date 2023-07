KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Tuesday for a third consecutive session as traders squared up positions ahead of a public holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 11 ringgit, or 0.28%, to 3,941 ringgit ($868.83) a metric ton during early trade.

Palm oil edges up as bigger July exports support

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.