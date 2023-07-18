Japan’s Nikkei pares gains as China worries crimp bank, chip share rallies

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by advances for bank and chip-related stocks as they tracked US peers higher but declines in regional equities limited gains.

The Nikkei added 0.08% to 32,418.25 as of the midday recess, as investors returned from a three-day weekend in Japan.

The broader Topix gained 0.39% to 2,247.78. Financials led gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), rallying 1.88% to far outpace any of the other 32 industry sectors.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron provided the most support to the Nikkei, adding 25 index points with a 1.24% rise.

It had earlier rallied as much as 3%.

The Nikkei had been up as much as 1% earlier in the session, but pared those gains after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened sharply lower, dragging down other regional share indexes.

Japan’s benchmark index has been recovering since the middle of last week from a 5.4% retreat after reaching a 33-year closing high of 33,753.33 on July 3.

Nomura Securities expects the Nikkei to range between 32,000 and 33,000 this week.

“I can’t say categorically that a break above 33,000 won’t happen, but the odds are extremely low,” said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

“In the absence of any clear driver, an approach of 33,000 is going to make the Nikkei feel extremely heavy.”

Investors are also bracing for several key events next week, including monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve, and Japanese earnings season will also go into high gear.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics climbed 1.61% on Tuesday, however chip-testing equipment maker Advantest erased early gains of 3% to end the morning down 0.28%.

The biggest decliner by far was internet company Rakuten Group, which slumped 7.53% after rallying about 20% since late June to reach a one-month high in the previous session.