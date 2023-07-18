BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.29%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PPL 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 102.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,786 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei pares gains as China worries crimp bank, chip share rallies

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by advances for bank and chip-related stocks as they tracked US peers higher but declines in regional equities limited gains.

The Nikkei added 0.08% to 32,418.25 as of the midday recess, as investors returned from a three-day weekend in Japan.

The broader Topix gained 0.39% to 2,247.78. Financials led gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), rallying 1.88% to far outpace any of the other 32 industry sectors.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron provided the most support to the Nikkei, adding 25 index points with a 1.24% rise.

It had earlier rallied as much as 3%.

The Nikkei had been up as much as 1% earlier in the session, but pared those gains after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened sharply lower, dragging down other regional share indexes.

Japan’s benchmark index has been recovering since the middle of last week from a 5.4% retreat after reaching a 33-year closing high of 33,753.33 on July 3.

Nomura Securities expects the Nikkei to range between 32,000 and 33,000 this week.

“I can’t say categorically that a break above 33,000 won’t happen, but the odds are extremely low,” said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

“In the absence of any clear driver, an approach of 33,000 is going to make the Nikkei feel extremely heavy.”

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher on boost from chip-related stocks

Investors are also bracing for several key events next week, including monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve, and Japanese earnings season will also go into high gear.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics climbed 1.61% on Tuesday, however chip-testing equipment maker Advantest erased early gains of 3% to end the morning down 0.28%.

The biggest decliner by far was internet company Rakuten Group, which slumped 7.53% after rallying about 20% since late June to reach a one-month high in the previous session.

Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei pares gains as China worries crimp bank, chip share rallies

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories