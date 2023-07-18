BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Martyrdom anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto marked

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari said that Shahnawaz Khan Bhutto was a courageous and democratic leader.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Shahnawaz Bhutto, Zardari said that Shahnawaz was a great tragedy for the Bhutto family and its devotees.

He said that Shahnawaz continued to struggle for the restoration of the Constitution and democracy.

The graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is home to those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and democracy.

The radiant sun of democracy has always risen from the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. The 18th Constitutional Amendment is the fulfillment of the struggle of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy, Zardari said.

Zardari expressed his resolve towards working for a democratic, prosperous, and dignified Pakistan, as per the mission of Benazir Bhutto.

