Jul 17, 2023
World

Germany’s Scholz: Russia suspending grain deal sends bad message

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 08:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Russia’s refusal to extend the agreement that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports for the past year “sends a bad message” to the rest of the world.

“The fact that Russia does not want to extend the grain agreement sends a bad message to the rest of the world,” Scholz said at a two-day EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

Scholz: Germany won’t deliver Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia in near future

“But everyone will understand what is behind it, namely an action that has a lot to do with the fact that Russia does not feel responsible for good coexistence in the world,” he said.

Russia Olaf Scholz Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

