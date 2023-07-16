BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

AFP Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 03:14pm

WASHINGTON: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Saturday local time, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, briefly sparking a tsunami warning.

The USGS revised the quake’s magnitude down from an initial 7.4.

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 pm Saturday (0648 GMT Sunday), about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the agency said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, cancelled an earlier tsunami advisory for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula, saying it “no longer poses a threat.”

The quake generated minor tsunami waves of six inches (15 centimeters) above tide level observed at Sand Point and King Cove, it said.

Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

“A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat,” it said, adding some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The remote state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

Tsunami tsunami warning United States Geological Survey Alaskan peninsula

Comments

1000 characters

7.2 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

5 killed, 13 injured as tourist bus plunges into ravine in Diamer

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

De Silva, Mathews help Sri Lanka fight back in Galle Test

‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: US bakes under relentless heat dome

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Read more stories