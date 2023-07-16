Prices firm amid moderate trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,150 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Chowdagi, 200 bales of Moro, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 400 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs Rs 17,200 per maund, 2400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,150 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,760 per maund, 1200 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,775 to Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

