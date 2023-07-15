BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Hearing of Toshakhana case against IK adjourned till 17th

Fazal Sher Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court, on Friday, adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 17 at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s request.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman adjourned the hearing till July 17, following the request of the counsel for the ECP. The PTI chief’s counsel, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the ECP’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing because the ECP’s lead counsel Amjad Pervez, in this case, would be unable to appear before the court due to his domestic commitments till Saturday (today).

To this, the judge said that the hearing was not possible tomorrow as on Saturday, the district courts would be shifted to the new building and there would be no proceedings, in any case, in the district courts.

The judge asked the lawyer is it possible that the hearing will be held in the new building tomorrow.

The ECP’s lawyer, Saad, sought the court’s permission to consult Advocate Amjad and the judge adjourned the hearing for five minutes.

After the break, Saad requested an adjournment for Monday.

The judge turned towards the PTI chairman’s lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, and told him that the ECP’s lawyer was “very busy today” and sought adjournment.

Advocate Gohar replied that the case would be heard in a new court in a new atmosphere, “Good to see you in a new court,” he told Judge Dilawar and requested that the proceeding should start at 11 am. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing till July 17.

