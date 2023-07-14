BAFL 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
DGKC 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.8%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.97%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -88.3 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,846 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.28%)
KSE100 45,183 Decreased By -671.3 (-1.46%)
KSE30 16,052 Decreased By -266.5 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in one month on US weather woes

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 10:23am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Friday with the market poised for its biggest weekly gain in a month on concerns over US weather and strong Chinese demand.

Wheat rose amid concerns over the Black Sea grain export deal, which is due to expire next week, while corn edged higher.

“The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast record yields for the soybean crop and any issues with weather during the growing period is likely to trigger a rally in prices,” said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $12.72-1/4 a bushel, as of 0302 GMT.

The market has risen 4.2% so far this week, on track for its biggest gain since mid-June. Wheat added 0.6% to $6.43-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.4 to $5.02-1/4 a bushel.

For the week, wheat is down 1%, while corn added 1.6%. Portions of the northwestern Midwest are set to remain dry in the coming week and the key growth period for soybeans still lies ahead in August.

Soybeans rise 1%, up for 3rd session on fears of tighter world supplies

The USDA earlier this week projected massive harvests of both corn and soybean crops this year, despite drought conditions stressing plants during early stages of development.

China imported 10.27 million metric tons of soybeans in June, up 24.5% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, as large purchases of cheap Brazilian beans reached the market.

Wheat traders continued to monitor dry conditions for spring wheat in North America, results from winter wheat harvesting across the Northern Hemisphere, and talks to salvage a Black Sea export corridor from Ukraine that Russia is threatening to abandon next week.

The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and is open to “explore all solutions,” a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday, ahead of the deal’s possible expiration on Monday.

There is a more than 90% chance that El Niño conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2023-24, a US government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Forecasters expect the continued growth of El Niño through the autumn, peaking this winter with moderate-to-strong intensity, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in one month on US weather woes

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

Read more stories