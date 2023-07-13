BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon final

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2023 07:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic became the first unseeded player in 60 years to reach the Wimbledon women’s final on Thursday, crushing the title dreams of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

World number 42 Vondrousova came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face either second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday.

Left-hander Vondrousova will be playing in her second Grand Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open.

The 24-year-old was rewarded for her attacking approach, breaking serve six times and unleashing 22 winners to Svitolina’s nine.

“I cannot believe it. I am very happy that I made the final. Elina is such a fighter and a great person. It was a tough match,” said the Czech.

“I was crazy nervous. I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 in the second set and she fought back.”

Wimbledon Day 9: Quarter-finals guide

Reaching the final comes after a miserable time for the Czech – she underwent a second surgery on her wrist last year, which ruled her out for most of 2022.

“I didn’t play for six months last year and you never know if you can be at that level again,” she said. “I’m so happy to be back out here.”

Svitolina, taking part in her second successive Grand Slam semi-final since returning from maternity leave in April, dropped serve three times in the opening set.

She managed to retrieve the first to level at 3-3 but the Czech broke again in the seventh and ninth games to edge ahead in the tie.

An error-plagued Svitolina quickly fell 4-0 down in the second set.

However, Vondrousova, who had seen off four seeded players to reach the semi-finals, suddenly suffered mid-set jitters as she handed back the breaks to allow Svitolina to pull to 3-4.

Svitolina then undid all her hard work to be broken again in the eighth game before pushing a forehand long to hand her opponent a place in the final.

Wimbledon Marketa Vondrousova

Comments

1000 characters

Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon final

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

IMF deposits $1.2bn in SBP: Ishaq Dar

Rupee sees appreciation after IMF board’s nod, settles at 276.46 against US dollar

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Profit-taking erases gains, KSE-100 settles 0.54% lower

Sherry Rehman warns of urban flooding in Punjab as PMD predicts rains from today

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Haji Gulbar Khan elected Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

Law Minister says 99% work completed on electoral reforms

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Read more stories