BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
BIPL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.38%)
FABL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
GGL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
HBL 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.04%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.49%)
OGDC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.6%)
PIOC 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
PPL 70.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.6%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.7%)
TRG 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.04%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 02:01pm

NEW DELHI: India’s defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in France.

Modi is on his way to deepen ties with New Delhi’s oldest strategic partner in the West, with a slew of high-profile defence deals expected and a new joint plan to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal will be for the purchase of 26 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jets, including four trainers, and for three Scorpene class submarines to be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France’s Naval Group, the source told Reuters.

The ageing fleet of India’s Russian-made platforms, Moscow’s inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India’s indigenous manufacturing plans for parallel platforms have necessitated the two new defence deals.

The marine version of Dassualt’s Rafale jets, intended for India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned last year, outperformed the American SuperhornetF18s in tests last year for Indian requirements. Details on the deal value are not known yet.

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now.

Much before buying Rafale in 2015, India bought Mirage jets in 1980s, which still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

In 2005, India bought six Scorpene-class diesel submarines from France for 188 billion rupees ($2.29 billion), the last of which will be commissioned next year.

Narendra Modi france submarines India's defence ministry Rafale jet

Comments

1000 characters

India gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

Read more stories