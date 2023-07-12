BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
Indian online gaming companies’ shares fall on 28% tax blow

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 10:02am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Shares of Indian online gaming firms Nazara Technologies, Onmobile Global , and Delta Corp slid on Wednesday, a day after the government imposed a 28% tax on the funds collected by online gaming companies from customers.

Some industry representatives said the tax would eat into earnings despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the decision was taken after consultation with states and had no intent to hurt the industry.

Nazara Technologies said on Wednesday that the tax will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business, which they say contributed 5.2% to consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2023.

The company added that it anticipates minimal impact to its overall revenue.

The tax will not differentiate skill-based games from those based on chance, Maharashtra state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Tuesday.

Shares of Nazara Technologies and Onmobile Gaming fell as much as 14.2% and 8.9% before they trimmed some losses.

Delta Corp slipped 10% to hit its lower circuit.

Nazara and Delta have risen 21.6% and 15.9%, respectively, so far this year as of Tuesday’s close, while Onmobile has fallen 11.9%.

