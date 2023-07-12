Sizeable activity seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Daur, 200 bales of Buchari were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 4000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 2,000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Khando were sold at Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur, 800 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Rajan Pur, 1200 bales of Burewala, 800 bales of Mian Channu, 1600 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Peeer Mahal, 400 bales of Gojra, 4,00 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 18,00 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

