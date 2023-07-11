BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
BIPL 18.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.03%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
FCCL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.29%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
GGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HBL 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.16%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.58%)
PIOC 90.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.81%)
PPL 68.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.99%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.56%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Madonna’s North American concerts postponed as singer recovers

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 04:27pm

LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Madonna said on Monday that all of the North American dates on her upcoming tour will be postponed while she recovers from a multi-day hospitalization for a serious infection.

The ‘Celebration’ tour had been scheduled to kick off this month in Vancouver. Now, the plan is to start the tour with the European leg in October, the ‘Vogue’ singer said on Twitter.

Madonna hospitalized for several days, tour postponed

Tour operator Live Nation said new North American dates would be announced “as soon as possible” and encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets.

Madonna, 64, spent several days in intensive care last month undergoing treatment for a bacterial infection.

“My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” Madonna said in her first public remarks since the hospitalization.

The singer also thanked fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of encouragement.”

“I have felt your love,” she said. “I am on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all of the blessings in my life.”

Madonna

Comments

1000 characters

Madonna’s North American concerts postponed as singer recovers

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil edges up on supply cuts, demand hopes

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sugar retail price soars

Read more stories