Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms, minister says

NEW DELHI: Indian drugs regulators have taken action against 105 pharmaceutical companies after a risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing plants, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The action by national and state regulators comes after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup

The minister said production has been stopped at 31 companies while product licence cancellations or suspensions have been issued against a further 50 companies.