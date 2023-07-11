BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
Jul 11, 2023
World

Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms, minister says

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 02:24pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Indian drugs regulators have taken action against 105 pharmaceutical companies after a risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing plants, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The action by national and state regulators comes after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup

The minister said production has been stopped at 31 companies while product licence cancellations or suspensions have been issued against a further 50 companies.

Indian drugs regulators india health minister

Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms, minister says

