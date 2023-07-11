BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
BIPL 18.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.03%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
FCCL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.29%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
GGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HBL 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.16%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.58%)
PIOC 90.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.81%)
PPL 68.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.99%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.56%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 02:04pm

Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, won her appeal on Tuesday to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.

The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport’s highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.

Caster Semenya

Comments

1000 characters

Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil edges up on supply cuts, demand hopes

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sugar retail price soars

Read more stories