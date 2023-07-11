BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the agriculture sector as backbone of the country, saying, it is the duty of the federal government to utilise all available resources to facilitate this sector.

“Farmers would be remembered in history as builders of Pakistan,” he said, addressing a seminar on agriculture and food security on Monday.

The event saw the launch of Green Pakistan Initiative aimed at to enhance food security of Pakistan, increase exports and reduce the agriculture- related imports.

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

PM Sharif said the Green Pakistan Initiative would bring about the second agriculture revolution in the country and would create four million jobs.

The government increased the support price of wheat which led to record production of the commodity, he stated. He was hopeful that production of cotton would also rise.

He said it was the responsibility of every government to provide better seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and equip them with latest technology.

He showed concern over the adulterated pesticides given to farmers and warned of action against the culprits.

The PM said state-owned enterprises were losing Rs 600 billion every year and thus bleeding the economy. Pakistan imported $ 4.5 billion of palm oil, which is a burden on the national economy, he said.

The PM said gulf countries were ready to invest in the agriculture sector and bring modern machinery to boost crops production.

Pakistan needs political stability to attract investment as unstable environment investors discourages investment, he said. Pakistan could attract investment of $ 40 to $ 50 billion in the coming years and it could make food exports to the gulf countries presently importing food products worth $ 40 billion, Sharif said.

Addressing the seminar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army’s full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council including Green Pakistan Initiative.

“Allah, the Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources. We are a capable nation and it has the potential to rise to the top,” COAS Gen Munir said. He said everybody should contribute to Pakistan’s development.

The army chief expressed confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development and no power on the earth can stop this from happening. “We have gathered to make Pakistan green once again,” he said.

Senior government officials, agriculture experts, as well as, foreign dignitaries from different countries attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Agriculture imports Federal Government Farmers Exports food security PM Shehbaz Sharif agricultural exports Pakistan agriculture sector COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Green Pakistan Initiative

Comments

1000 characters

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories