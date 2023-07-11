PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the agriculture sector as backbone of the country, saying, it is the duty of the federal government to utilise all available resources to facilitate this sector.

“Farmers would be remembered in history as builders of Pakistan,” he said, addressing a seminar on agriculture and food security on Monday.

The event saw the launch of Green Pakistan Initiative aimed at to enhance food security of Pakistan, increase exports and reduce the agriculture- related imports.

PM Sharif said the Green Pakistan Initiative would bring about the second agriculture revolution in the country and would create four million jobs.

The government increased the support price of wheat which led to record production of the commodity, he stated. He was hopeful that production of cotton would also rise.

He said it was the responsibility of every government to provide better seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and equip them with latest technology.

He showed concern over the adulterated pesticides given to farmers and warned of action against the culprits.

The PM said state-owned enterprises were losing Rs 600 billion every year and thus bleeding the economy. Pakistan imported $ 4.5 billion of palm oil, which is a burden on the national economy, he said.

The PM said gulf countries were ready to invest in the agriculture sector and bring modern machinery to boost crops production.

Pakistan needs political stability to attract investment as unstable environment investors discourages investment, he said. Pakistan could attract investment of $ 40 to $ 50 billion in the coming years and it could make food exports to the gulf countries presently importing food products worth $ 40 billion, Sharif said.

Addressing the seminar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army’s full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council including Green Pakistan Initiative.

“Allah, the Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources. We are a capable nation and it has the potential to rise to the top,” COAS Gen Munir said. He said everybody should contribute to Pakistan’s development.

The army chief expressed confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development and no power on the earth can stop this from happening. “We have gathered to make Pakistan green once again,” he said.

Senior government officials, agriculture experts, as well as, foreign dignitaries from different countries attended the event.

