CDA holds public hearing on ecosystem restoration, elimination of wild mulberry

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Monday, organised an important public hearing regarding the restoration of the ecosystem and the elimination of wild mulberry and invasive plants.

The CDA Environment Wing organised the event at Gandhara Citizen Club, F-9 Park, Islamabad, in which, Member Environment, DG Environment, DG Inspection, Director Regional and other CDA officers participated.

In the public hearing, private and public institutions and people from different walks of life including Nighat, Head of Allergy Center NIH, Islamabad, Waqar Zakaria, Member, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, Muhammad Yaqoob, DIG Forest, Muhammad Munir, environmentalist, Dr Parvez, environmentalist, and a large number of citizens also participated.

On the occasion of the public hearing, the participants informed the citizens about invasive plants of different species in various areas of Islamabad. Dr Parvez, while speaking in the seminar, said that tree of paper mulberry is rapidly lowering the groundwater level.

Nighat emphasized allergies and conditions caused by poisonous plants and the importance of the ecosystem. Environment experts explained ecological relationships between plants, animals and humans. The environment experts highlighted that paper mulberry, conocarpus, lantana and partheniumetc are invasive plants, which are causing economic and environmental damage.

This includes the destruction of other species, the closure of water facilities and waterways, the destruction of wildlife, the transfer of airborne diseases to human beings and other negative effects on human life.

Later, the citizens who participated in the seminar were also given an opportunity to express their views.

On this occasion, the importance and usefulness of increasing green areas and planting new plants were also highlighted, including eliminating environmental pollution.

