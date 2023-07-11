KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 10, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.00 Intermarket Sec. Air Link Commun 250,000 25.00 JS Global Cap. 19,383 25.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 269,383 25.05 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 1,444,000 18.00 JS Global Cap. 792 18.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,444,792 18.00 Munir Khanani Sec. Avanceon Ltd 50 56.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 56.15 JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine 2,618 7.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,618 7.80 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 1,188 132.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,188 132.95 Seven Star Sec. Clover Pakistan 20,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.00 JS Global Cap. D.G.K.Cement 2,376 56.02 K & I Global 75,000 56.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,376 56.00 Seven Star Sec. Dawood Hercules 12,500 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 105.00 Seven Star Sec. Fauji Fert Bin 600,000 11.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 11.70 Seven Star Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd 300,000 6.36 JS Global Cap. 4,312 6.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 304,312 6.36 Seven Star Sec. Frieslandcampina 15,000 67.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 67.25 JS Global Cap. Ghandhara Ind. 132 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132 100.00 Munir Khanani Sec. Ghani Glo. Hol. 200 11.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 11.68 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 518,020 41.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 518,020 41.93 TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02 Seven Star Sec. GlaxoSmithKline 25,000 79.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 79.10 Seven Star Sec. Habib Bank 40,000 71.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 71.37 Seven Star Sec. Habib Modaraba 291,500 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 291,500 7.50 Seven Star Sec. Indus Motor Co 2,500 943.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 943.00 JS Global Cap. Interloop Ltd. 1,518 38.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,518 38.10 Seven Star Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 1,000,000 1.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 1.82 Munir Khanani Sec. Kot Addu Power 3,000 23.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 23.34 Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 50,000 6.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.62 Seven Star Sec. Lucky Cement 15,000 514.75 JS Global Cap. 61,308 555.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,308 547.12 JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 5,192 31.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,192 31.19 Seven Star Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 30,000 114.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 114.80 ASDA Sec. National Refinery 30,000 193.18 Friendly Securities 25,000 188.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 191.05 Seven Star Sec. Netsol Tech. 60,000 79.70 Alfalah CLSA Sec. 50,000 89.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,000 84.04 JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chun.) 1,166 21.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,166 21.85 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 100,000 61.45 JS Global Cap. 1,518 60.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,518 61.44 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 86.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 86.10 Seven Star Sec. OLP Financial 260,000 18.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 18.50 JS Global Cap. P.S.O. 990 124.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 990 124.98 Seven Star Sec. Pak Elektron 90,000 9.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 9.82 Seven Star Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 300,000 4.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 4.32 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Pak Petroleum 100,000 67.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 67.25 Seven Star Sec. Service Global 36,000 30.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 30.40 ASDA Sec. Service Ind.Ltd 70,000 268.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 268.00 Friendly Securities Shell Pakistan 500 117.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.54 Seven Star Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 125,000 6.22 Alfalah CLSA Sec. 1,250,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,375,000 6.93 JS Global Cap. Sui Northern Gas 3,080 43.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,080 43.60 Seven Star Sec. Sui Southern Gas 100,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 9.46 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Systems Limited 500 459.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 459.00 Chase Securities Tariq Glass Ind. 10,000 80.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 80.30 Seven Star Sec. The Searle Co. 10,000 43.42 JS Global Cap. 1,892 43.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,892 43.42 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.00 Munir Khanani Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 4,078 106.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,078 106.70 JS Global Cap. Unity Foods Ltd 5,192 20.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,192 20.29 Seven Star Sec. WorldCall Telecom 500,000 1.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 1.21 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,320,505 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023