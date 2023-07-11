BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 10, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Adamjee Life Ass.                     1,500,000          14.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,500,000          14.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Agritech Limited                      5,700,000           7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,700,000           7.00
Intermarket Sec.             Air Link Commun                         250,000          25.00
JS Global Cap.                                                        19,383          25.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                269,383          25.05
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Aisha Steel Mills                       520,000           6.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                520,000           6.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Amreli Steels                         1,444,000          18.00
JS Global Cap.                                                           792          18.39
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,444,792          18.00
Munir Khanani Sec.           Avanceon Ltd                                 50          56.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     50          56.15
JS Global Cap.               Azgard Nine                               2,618           7.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,618           7.80
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                             1,188         132.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,188         132.95
Seven Star Sec.              Clover Pakistan                          20,000          15.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 20,000          15.00
JS Global Cap.               D.G.K.Cement                              2,376          56.02
K & I Global                                                          75,000          56.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 77,376          56.00
Seven Star Sec.              Dawood Hercules                          12,500         105.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 12,500         105.00
Seven Star Sec.              Fauji Fert Bin                          600,000          11.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                600,000          11.70
Seven Star Sec.              Fauji Foods Ltd                         300,000           6.36
JS Global Cap.                                                         4,312           6.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                304,312           6.36
Seven Star Sec.              Frieslandcampina                         15,000          67.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,000          67.25
JS Global Cap.               Ghandhara Ind.                              132         100.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    132         100.00
Munir Khanani Sec.           Ghani Glo. Hol.                             200          11.68
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    200          11.68
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Ghani Value Glas                        518,020          41.93
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                518,020          41.93
TS Sec.                      Gharibwal Cement                        875,000           0.02
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                875,000           0.02
Seven Star Sec.              GlaxoSmithKline                          25,000          79.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 25,000          79.10
Seven Star Sec.              Habib Bank                               40,000          71.37
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 40,000          71.37
Seven Star Sec.              Habib Modaraba                          291,500           7.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                291,500           7.50
Seven Star Sec.              Indus Motor Co                            2,500         943.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500         943.00
JS Global Cap.               Interloop Ltd.                            1,518          38.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,518          38.10
Seven Star Sec.              K-Electric Ltd.                       1,000,000           1.82
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000,000           1.82
Munir Khanani Sec.           Kot Addu Power                            3,000          23.34
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,000          23.34
Seven Star Sec.              Loads Limited                            50,000           6.62
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 50,000           6.62
Seven Star Sec.              Lucky Cement                             15,000         514.75
JS Global Cap.                                                        61,308         555.04
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 76,308         547.12
JS Global Cap.               Maple Leaf                                5,192          31.19
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,192          31.19
Seven Star Sec.              MCB Bank Ltd                             30,000         114.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 30,000         114.80
ASDA Sec.                    National Refinery                        30,000         193.18
Friendly Securities                                                   25,000         188.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 55,000         191.05
Seven Star Sec.              Netsol Tech.                             60,000          79.70
Alfalah CLSA Sec.                                                     50,000          89.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                110,000          84.04
JS Global Cap.               Nishat (Chun.)                            1,166          21.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,166          21.85
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Nishat Mills Ltd                        100,000          61.45
JS Global Cap.                                                         1,518          60.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                101,518          61.44
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Oil & Gas Dev.                          100,000          86.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100,000          86.10
Seven Star Sec.              OLP Financial                           260,000          18.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                260,000          18.50
JS Global Cap.               P.S.O.                                      990         124.98
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    990         124.98
Seven Star Sec.              Pak Elektron                             90,000           9.82
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 90,000           9.82
Seven Star Sec.              Pak Int.Bulk                            300,000           4.32
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,000           4.32
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Pak Petroleum                           100,000          67.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100,000          67.25
Seven Star Sec.              Service Global                           36,000          30.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 36,000          30.40
ASDA Sec.                    Service Ind.Ltd                          70,000         268.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 70,000         268.00
Friendly Securities          Shell Pakistan                              500         117.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         117.54
Seven Star Sec.              Siddiqsons Tin                          125,000           6.22
Alfalah CLSA Sec.                                                  1,250,000           7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,375,000           6.93
JS Global Cap.               Sui Northern Gas                          3,080          43.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,080          43.60
Seven Star Sec.              Sui Southern Gas                        100,000           9.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100,000           9.46
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Systems Limited                             500         459.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         459.00
Chase Securities             Tariq Glass Ind.                         10,000          80.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          80.30
Seven Star Sec.              The Searle Co.                           10,000          43.42
JS Global Cap.                                                         1,892          43.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 11,892          43.42
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                        1,700,000          17.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,700,000          17.00
Munir Khanani Sec.           TRG Pak Ltd                               4,078         106.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  4,078         106.70
JS Global Cap.               Unity Foods Ltd                           5,192          20.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,192          20.29
Seven Star Sec.              WorldCall Telecom                       500,000           1.21
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500,000           1.21
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       18,320,505 
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

