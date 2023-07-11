KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 10, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Life Ass. 1,500,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 14.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 5,700,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 7.00
Intermarket Sec. Air Link Commun 250,000 25.00
JS Global Cap. 19,383 25.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 269,383 25.05
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 1,444,000 18.00
JS Global Cap. 792 18.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,444,792 18.00
Munir Khanani Sec. Avanceon Ltd 50 56.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 56.15
JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine 2,618 7.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,618 7.80
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 1,188 132.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,188 132.95
Seven Star Sec. Clover Pakistan 20,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.00
JS Global Cap. D.G.K.Cement 2,376 56.02
K & I Global 75,000 56.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 77,376 56.00
Seven Star Sec. Dawood Hercules 12,500 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 105.00
Seven Star Sec. Fauji Fert Bin 600,000 11.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 11.70
Seven Star Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd 300,000 6.36
JS Global Cap. 4,312 6.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 304,312 6.36
Seven Star Sec. Frieslandcampina 15,000 67.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 67.25
JS Global Cap. Ghandhara Ind. 132 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132 100.00
Munir Khanani Sec. Ghani Glo. Hol. 200 11.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 11.68
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 518,020 41.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 518,020 41.93
TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02
Seven Star Sec. GlaxoSmithKline 25,000 79.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 79.10
Seven Star Sec. Habib Bank 40,000 71.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 71.37
Seven Star Sec. Habib Modaraba 291,500 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 291,500 7.50
Seven Star Sec. Indus Motor Co 2,500 943.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 943.00
JS Global Cap. Interloop Ltd. 1,518 38.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,518 38.10
Seven Star Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 1,000,000 1.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 1.82
Munir Khanani Sec. Kot Addu Power 3,000 23.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 23.34
Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 50,000 6.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.62
Seven Star Sec. Lucky Cement 15,000 514.75
JS Global Cap. 61,308 555.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,308 547.12
JS Global Cap. Maple Leaf 5,192 31.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,192 31.19
Seven Star Sec. MCB Bank Ltd 30,000 114.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 114.80
ASDA Sec. National Refinery 30,000 193.18
Friendly Securities 25,000 188.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 191.05
Seven Star Sec. Netsol Tech. 60,000 79.70
Alfalah CLSA Sec. 50,000 89.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,000 84.04
JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chun.) 1,166 21.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,166 21.85
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 100,000 61.45
JS Global Cap. 1,518 60.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,518 61.44
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 86.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 86.10
Seven Star Sec. OLP Financial 260,000 18.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 18.50
JS Global Cap. P.S.O. 990 124.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 990 124.98
Seven Star Sec. Pak Elektron 90,000 9.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 9.82
Seven Star Sec. Pak Int.Bulk 300,000 4.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 4.32
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Pak Petroleum 100,000 67.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 67.25
Seven Star Sec. Service Global 36,000 30.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 30.40
ASDA Sec. Service Ind.Ltd 70,000 268.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 268.00
Friendly Securities Shell Pakistan 500 117.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.54
Seven Star Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 125,000 6.22
Alfalah CLSA Sec. 1,250,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,375,000 6.93
JS Global Cap. Sui Northern Gas 3,080 43.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,080 43.60
Seven Star Sec. Sui Southern Gas 100,000 9.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 9.46
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Systems Limited 500 459.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 459.00
Chase Securities Tariq Glass Ind. 10,000 80.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 80.30
Seven Star Sec. The Searle Co. 10,000 43.42
JS Global Cap. 1,892 43.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,892 43.42
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.00
Munir Khanani Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 4,078 106.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,078 106.70
JS Global Cap. Unity Foods Ltd 5,192 20.29
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,192 20.29
Seven Star Sec. WorldCall Telecom 500,000 1.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 1.21
Total Turnover 18,320,505
