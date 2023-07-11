KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd # 4-Jul-23 11-07-2023 11-07-2023
HBL Growth Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 12% 04-07-2023
Hallmark Company Ltd * 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23
HBL Investment
Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 4% 04-07-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur
Ltd # 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23
First UD L Modaraba # 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23
AEL Textiles Ltd. # 12-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 18-Jul-23
AGP LTD # 12-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23
Security Investment
Bank Ltd # 13-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23
Shield Corporation Ltd # 13-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23
National Bank of
Pakistan # 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd. 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering # 19-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23
TPL Properties Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23
T he Searle Company Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd. 24-Jul-23 29-Jul-23 100% (F) 20-07-2023 29-07-2023
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd. # 24-Jul-23 31-Jul-23 31-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd. 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-07-2023 01-08-2023
The Organic Meat 10%
Company Ltd
Bonus
Chenab Ltd 17-07-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd # 17-07-2023
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
