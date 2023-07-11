BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Jul 11, 2023
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd #       4-Jul-23     11-07-2023                                  11-07-2023
HBL Growth Fund Class A          6-Jul-23     12-Jul-23     12%            04-07-2023
Hallmark Company Ltd *           6-Jul-23     12-Jul-23
HBL Investment
Fund Class A                     6-Jul-23     12-Jul-23     4%             04-07-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur
Ltd #                            7-Jul-23     13-Jul-23                                    13-Jul-23
First UD L Modaraba #            7-Jul-23     14-Jul-23                                    14-Jul-23
United Distributors
 Pakistan Ltd #                  8-Jul-23     14-Jul-23                                    14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                      5-Jul-23     15-Jul-23
AEL Textiles Ltd. #              12-Jul-23    18-Jul-23                                    18-Jul-23
AGP LTD #                        12-Jul-23    19-Jul-23                                    19-Jul-23
Security Investment
 Bank Ltd #                      13-Jul-23    19-Jul-23                                    19-Jul-23
Shield Corporation Ltd #         13-Jul-23    20-Jul-23                                    20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd #           14-Jul-23    20-Jul-23                                    20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #            14-Jul-23    20-Jul-23                                    20-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd #                 18-Jul-23    24-Jul-23                                    24-Jul-23
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd #                    18-Jul-23    24-Jul-23                                    24-Jul-23
National Bank of
Pakistan #                       18-Jul-23    25-Jul-23                                    25-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd.              18-Jul-23    25-Jul-23     NIL                            25-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering #                    19-Jul-23    25-Jul-23                                    25-Jul-23
TPL Properties Ltd #             20-Jul-23    26-Jul-23                                    26-Jul-23
T he Searle Company Ltd #        20-Jul-23    26-Jul-23                                    26-Jul-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd.              24-Jul-23    29-Jul-23     100% (F)       20-07-2023     29-07-2023
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd. #                      24-Jul-23    31-Jul-23                                    31-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd.                   26-Jul-23    1-Aug-23      15% (F)        24-07-2023     01-08-2023
The Organic Meat                                            10%
 Company Ltd
Bonus
Chenab Ltd                                                                                17-07-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd #                                                                      17-07-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

