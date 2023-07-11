KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Arctic Textile Mills Ltd # 4-Jul-23 11-07-2023 11-07-2023 HBL Growth Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 12% 04-07-2023 Hallmark Company Ltd * 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 HBL Investment Fund Class A 6-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 4% 04-07-2023 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 First UD L Modaraba # 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23 AEL Textiles Ltd. # 12-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 AGP LTD # 12-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 Security Investment Bank Ltd # 13-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 Shield Corporation Ltd # 13-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 Murree Brewery Company Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 National Bank of Pakistan # 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 Hinopak Motors Ltd. 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering # 19-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 TPL Properties Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 T he Searle Company Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 Exide Pakistan Ltd. 24-Jul-23 29-Jul-23 100% (F) 20-07-2023 29-07-2023 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd. # 24-Jul-23 31-Jul-23 31-Jul-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-07-2023 01-08-2023 The Organic Meat 10% Company Ltd Bonus Chenab Ltd 17-07-2023 Bestway Cement Ltd # 17-07-2023 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

