Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

  • Says PTI chief’s statements regarding cypher and absurd claim of a planned rocket launcher attack on him prove his sick mentality
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 06:29pm

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he was directly responsible for the events of May 9, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum said the PTI chief posed some questions on his Twitter handle on Sunday, asking who benefited from the events that followed his arrest on May 9.

She said, through these tactics, the PTI chief sought another conspiracy to divert attention from his corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case and Tosha Khana, whose trial had been commenced unearthing evidence against him.

"Instead of asking questions, you need to answer as to where did the £190 million, that were received from the National Crime Agency (NCA) go," she said.

She said his statement regarding cypher, an absurd claim of a planned rocket launcher attack on him, and his references to Hazrat Isa and the Holy Quran proved his "sick mentality."

She said Imran was frightened because he knew his "evil plans" would eventually land him in jail.

The information minister's presser comes a day after she castigated the PTI chief for "furthering his anti-state agenda through his proxies and puppets" sitting abroad.

“Some elements have been engaged in anti-state activities and treason while sitting abroad, but it is the PTI chief who will be held responsible if any incident of political extremism strikes the country,” the minister said in a news statement.

She said the relentless campaign of the PTI chief against the state has continued unabated, with only the faces involved being swapped out periodically.

She added that the reprehensible and shameless media campaign launched against the national institutions was a direct result of his malevolent planning and mindset.

Marriyum emphasized that the “foreign agent” was afflicted with an incurable ailment characterized by an insatiable desire to be in the limelight. He has been suffering from “FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome following his ouster from power.

