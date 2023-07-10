BAFL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
BIPL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.43%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.27%)
DGKC 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FABL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.49%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
FFL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
HBL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PPL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.79 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.99%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TPLP 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
TRG 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.5%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases as China data disappoints; supply issues weigh

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 12:55pm

BEIJING: London copper prices slid on Monday, weighed down by demand concerns as disappointing China inflation data pointed to slow economic recovery in the world’s top metal consumer, despite some supply-side issues.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% to $8,326 per metric ton by 0459 GMT, following a marginal weekly gain.

China’s factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years in June, while consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021.

Copper prices rise as dollar falls after US jobs data

Tepid demand for copper - used widely in power, construction and transportation sectors - has resulted in a spot discount for purchases this week, according to information provider Mysteel.

Also weighing on demand was a global economic slowdown, as reflected by a miss in U.S. jobs data last week.

Demand woes offset supply disruptions and low inventories in the market.

Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw its production fall 14% on-year in May.

The low production has drawn down inventories, analysts at ANZ Research noted. Copper stocks in China’s bonded warehouses fell to a seven-month low in June.

China’s June refined copper production was estimated by the Shanghai Metals Market at 917,900 metric tons, missing expectations as some smelters prolonged their maintenance.

There have been hopes of more stimulus measures from the world’s second-biggest economy that could bolster demand for the industrial metal.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little moved at 67,750 yuan ($9,364.59) per metric ton.

LME tin slid 1.1% to $28,040, zinc shed 0.4% to $2,353.50, lead stablized at $2,052.50, aluminium edged up 0.1% to $2,148, while nickel moved down 0.4% to $20,725.

SHFE zinc declined 1.1% to 19,935 yuan, nickel fell 2.3% to 161,030 yuan, tin lost 1.9% at 229,970 yuan, while aluminium increased 0.8% to 17,990 yuan a metric ton and lead nudged 0.1% up at 15,510 yuan.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper eases as China data disappoints; supply issues weigh

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limits slide

China urges ‘practical’ US action on sanctions after Yellen talks

Twitter rival Threads signs up 100 million users in five days

Third-party participation in CPEC: draft modalities finalised

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Read more stories