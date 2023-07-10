BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.28%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.96%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.08%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,489 Increased By 25.3 (0.57%)
BR30 15,682 Increased By 56.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 44,507 Increased By 299.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 86.4 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat on doubts over US rate hike trajectory

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 09:35am

Gold prices were little changed on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week cast doubts over the labor market’s strength, prompting investors to be more skeptical of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold was steady at $1,923.62 per ounce by 0347 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,929.50 per ounce.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday showed the U.S. economy added the smallest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labor market conditions.

Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes

“The non-farms were less eventful than the prior ADP (employment data), but importantly, don’t seem to challenge expectations around a July hike by the Fed,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

“It would take a profound miss on the upcoming CPI data (July 12) to alter this view, I believe.”

Gold is highly sensitive to higher rates as they dampen the appeal of bullion, which pays no interest.

Prices have dropped over 7% since reaching near-record levels in early May as investors scaled back expectations of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking cycle.

However, an Invesco survey of central bank and sovereign wealth funds published on Monday showed that an increasing number of countries are repatriating gold reserves as protection against the sort of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.

Data on Friday showed COMEX gold speculators raised their net long position by 12,733 contracts to 99,205 in the week ended July 3.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% on Friday.

In other precious metals, spot silver was steady at $23.05 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $907.34 and palladium eased 0.4% to $1,238.86.

Gold Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold flat on doubts over US rate hike trajectory

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories