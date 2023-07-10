Sherpao says IMF deal to help stabilise economy

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao welcomed the IMF agreement reached recently and said it would help stabilise the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserved the credit for working hard to secure the deal, adding that the ones who had opposed it were now trying to claim credit for it.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he said that the people were braving the rising inflation due to the follies of the previous PTI government.

He demanded an inquiry into the May 9 incident to bring the perpetrators and masterminds to justice.

Criticizing the 9-year performance of the PTI provincial government, he said that due to nepotism and widespread corruption in jobs, not only the institutions of the province were destroyed, but the debts of the province increased by billions of rupees.

He said that corruption was also done on a large scale in jobs, so it should be investigated because it has been done unfairly to the nation.

The QWP chief expressed concern over the prolonged load shedding and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced surplus power but unfortunately its residents were facing record power cuts.

Aftab Sherpao strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called upon the Muslim Ummah to raise voice against this blasphemous act at all forums.

The QWP leader said that it was a serious issue as such sacrilegious acts were also committed in the past. Therefore, he asked the Muslim countries to come up with a strategy to counter such blasphemous acts in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023