Jul 10, 2023
Photo Journalists’ panel wins PAPP elections

NNI Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

KARACHI: Photo Journalists’ Panel clean swept the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) Annual Elections 2023-24, held on Saturday, here at Karachi Press Club.

As per details, all the Photojournalist Panel candidates clinched their respective slots with majority votes, including Mohammad Jameel for the post of President, Ejaz Korai for the post of Vice President, Mohammad Azim for the post of Joint Secretary.

While Muhammad Nauman as General Secretary and Syed Imran Ali as Treasure were already elected unopposed. Governing Body’s all five seats have also been clinched by the candidates of the Photojournalist Panel: Rana Tahir, Omar Ali, Liaqat Allah Khan, Muhammad Mateen, and Masroor Abidi.

