BAFL 34.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
DGKC 56.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.29%)
FABL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.34%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.46%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.94%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.75%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By 23.2 (0.52%)
BR30 15,687 Increased By 62.3 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,487 Increased By 280.1 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 78.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares end higher after worst week in four months

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

PARIS: European shares eked out gains on Friday as data pointing to slowing US job growth eased concerns about interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve but did little to change the main STOXX 600 index’s worst weekly showing in almost four months.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 1615 GMT, turning positive midway through the session after data showed the US economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June.

However, persistently strong US wage growth pointed to still tight labour market conditions that cemented bets the Fed will resume raising interest rates, later this month.

Traders stuck to bets the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate this month to a 5.25%-5.5% range, but were sceptical of further hikes beyond that.

“This doesn’t change our view that the Fed is poised to continue its hiking cycle this month,” said Candice Tse, global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“The US economy is still growing below potential, inflation continues to decline, but still remains above the Fed’s 2% target, keeping the Fed on track for another 25 bps hike.” European equities took a hit this week as hawkish messages from central banks pushed up yields and drove investors to believe rates will remain high for longer, and as bleak economic readings from the euro zone and China fed concerns of a global slowdown.

The STOXX 600 fell 3.1% for the week, its worst performance since mid-March.

For the day, the chemicals sector led gains with a 1.6% rise.

Sectors, including construction & materials, healthcare and travel & leisure, led falls with declines of over 4% each for the week, while defensive real estate remained the sole gainer with a 0.4% rise.

Earlier in the day, German industrial production fell 0.2% in May compared with the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that output would stagnate in May.

Coca Cola HBC AG jumped 5.1%, after it raised its 2023 profit expectation.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end higher after worst week in four months

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories