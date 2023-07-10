BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.14%)
DGKC 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.13%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.15%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.33%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.36%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.65%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 28.7 (0.64%)
BR30 15,700 Increased By 75.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 319 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,900 Increased By 95.2 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices rise as dollar falls after US jobs data

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday, recovering from three sessions of falls, as the dollar weakened after US employment figures and stocks in LME-registered warehouses declined to their lowest since April.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $8,359.5 a metric ton by 1609 GMT, on track to finish the week with a 0.5% growth after two weekly declines.

Making dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers with other currencies, the dollar index fell after data showed that US job growth slowed more than expected in June, while labour market conditions remained tight.

This caused traders to stick to bets the US Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark interest rate in July, while making them more sceptical of the chance for further hikes beyond.

Copper, largely used in power and construction, is down 12% from mid-January peaks achieved during a short-lived period of bright expectations for a post-pandemic boom in China.

Meanwhile, high treatment and refining charges for copper smelters in China suggest plentiful supply of copper concentrate, Commerzbank said in a note.

Copper premiums in the Chinese spot market dropped to 60 yuan ($8.3) on Thursday for their lowest since mid-May, while weekly stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 9%.

On the technical front, LME copper broke above the resistance from a 50-day moving average at $8,345.

In other metals, LME aluminium rose by 0.8% to $2,145.5, tin fell 0.6% to $28,355, nickel lost 1.7% to $20,845, zinc was down 0.2% at $2,359 and lead was up 0.2% to $2,055.5.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices rise as dollar falls after US jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories