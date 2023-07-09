BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

6 killed, 10 injured as gas explosion flattens three-storey building in Jhelum

  • Rescue efforts are under way to find people stuck under the rubble
BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2023 08:15pm

At least six people were killed while another 10 were injured on Sunday after a gas cylinder explosion flattened a three-storey building in Jhelum, officials said.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq told media that the powerful blast occurred in a hotel building located on the Grand Trunk Road in Jhelum. He said six people were confirmed dead while ten injured were recovered so far.

“The injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment,” he said, adding that rescue efforts were under way to find people still stuck under the rubble.

The DC Jhelum said the rescue operation would continue till the last trapped person was reached and the whole site was cleared.

In a tweet, the Jhelum police said District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Bajwa was supervising the rescue efforts while heavy machinery was being used to remove the debris.

The DPO said that all available resources were being utilised in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, an “emergency” has been imposed in the District Headquarters Hospital, and the entire staff, and doctors have been called on duty.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded people and directed authorities to provide them with the best medical aid.

Jhelum gas explosion

Comments

1000 characters

6 killed, 10 injured as gas explosion flattens three-storey building in Jhelum

Beleaguered PTI relishes IMF meeting

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Yellen sees 'progress' in rocky US-China ties, expects more communication

Zelensky hails 'brave' Ukraine on 500th day of war

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

Read more stories