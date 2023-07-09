6 killed, 10 injured as gas explosion flattens three-storey building in Jhelum

At least six people were killed while another 10 were injured on Sunday after a gas cylinder explosion flattened a three-storey building in Jhelum, officials said.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq told media that the powerful blast occurred in a hotel building located on the Grand Trunk Road in Jhelum. He said six people were confirmed dead while ten injured were recovered so far.

“The injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment,” he said, adding that rescue efforts were under way to find people still stuck under the rubble.

The DC Jhelum said the rescue operation would continue till the last trapped person was reached and the whole site was cleared.

In a tweet, the Jhelum police said District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Bajwa was supervising the rescue efforts while heavy machinery was being used to remove the debris.

The DPO said that all available resources were being utilised in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, an “emergency” has been imposed in the District Headquarters Hospital, and the entire staff, and doctors have been called on duty.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded people and directed authorities to provide them with the best medical aid.